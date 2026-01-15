UAE introduces automatic degree recognition of 34 universities

Students graduating from 34 universities based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now have their academic qualifications recognised automatically under a new initiative launched by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).

Announcing the development on Wednesday, the ministry said the universities have been included in the first phase of its automatic qualification recognition system, allowing graduates to obtain immediate confirmation of their degrees without the need for separate applications.

The initiative forms part of the UAE’s broader drive to reduce bureaucracy, enhance digital services and improve the overall student experience within the higher education sector. Since its rollout, more than 25,000 graduates have already benefited from the service.

MoHESR said the programme will be expanded in later phases to include Emirati students studying abroad under ministry-supervised scholarships, enabling them to access recognition services remotely and without delay.

The automatic recognition mechanism is designed to ease graduates’ transition into employment or postgraduate studies, while also supporting requirements related to government procedures, residency and visa processing.

Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said linking 34 universities in the initial phase reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the national qualification recognition framework through efficient and flexible digital services aligned with labour market needs.

Under the system, qualifications issued by accredited UAE institutions can be verified through an approved QR code, which officially confirms recognition in accordance with established regulations.

The ministry also provides digital tools for recognising qualifications obtained outside the UAE, including electronic verification services and digital reports, ensuring accuracy and ease of access for relevant authorities.

Previously, graduates were required to submit physical documents and wait for manual verification before their qualifications were recognised. The new system removes these delays, allowing immediate use of recognised degrees upon graduation.