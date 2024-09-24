UAE issues E-Labor card for foreign employees

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issues labor cards to all individuals employed by companies within the country.

Carrying this card is crucial, as authorities may ask for it at any time for identity verification.

The labor card is also a recognized proof of employment, containing key details such as the job role, company name, and work permit expiration date.

The Ministry has launched an online service through which soft copy of labor card can be downloaded on mobile phones.

Steps to Download Your E-Labor Card Online:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization: MOHRE Website. Click on the “Services” section and select “New Inquiry Services.” You will be redirected to a new page: Inquiry Page. On the new page, select the service “Print Electronic Work Permit.”

Enter the required details:

Work permit number

Transaction number

Person code

Date of birth

Click on the “Search” button, and your e-labor card will be available for download.

This digital service allows employees to easily access and store their labor card on mobile devices.