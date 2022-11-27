UAE issues travel advisory for passengers, sets new condition

A new travel advisory was issued for passengers to the United Arab Emirates as the UAE restricted the entry of travellers with a single name on their passports.

According to the new advisory, the UAE immigration officials set a new condition for inbound passengers. Under the new condition, passengers with a single name on their passports will not get clearance at the UAE airports.

It was declared mandatory for the passport holders to mention first and sir names including father or husband. The UAE authorities also directed the airlines to issue tickets to travellers with full names.

A private airline, SereneAir, issued a public notice, stating, “The UAE government has revised the naming guidelines for allowing entry in the Emirates. As per the guideline update, any passport holder with a single name either Surname or Given Name would not be accepted by UAE Immigration and the passenger will be considered as an inadmissible passenger. The revised policy is in effect from 21 November 2022.”

Moreover, another private airline, airblue, announced, “As per latest UAE NAIC notification, guests travelling on visit visas must have valid return tickets. Guests travelling on visit visas and having return ticket of any other airline will be required advance permission at the time of check in from NAIC.

“As API clearance takes time, all guests having return ticket of other airlines are requested to report for check in 4 hours before departure to avoid inconvenience. However, Guests having return ticket of airblue on one PNR may receive early approval. All travelling is subject to API approval,” the airline concluded.

