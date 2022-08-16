UAE keen to invest in Pakistan’s health sector

ISLAMABAD: A UAE-based biotechnology company, Hayat Biotech on Tuesday expressed its interest to cooperate and invest in the digitization of Pakistan’s health sector.

The interest was shown by a delegation of Hayat Biotech and Sinopharm, which led by Saboor Karamat, General Counsel of the UAE’s Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum, who called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and relevant senior officials were also present in the meeting.

He lauded the deep interest of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum for cooperation and investment in Pakistan’s health sector.

During the meeting, it was told that due to lack of plasma fractionation facilities in Pakistan, the annual 3 million liters of blood collection in the country was not fully utilized. After the establishment of plasma fractionation facility in Pakistan, thousands of lives will be saved through the utilization of all contents to be separated from the donated blood.

The prime minister directed all the relevant institutions to fully facilitate the companies for the proposed project.

Earlier, it emerged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to invest one billion dollars in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors, quoting an official source in Abu Dhabi the state news agency has reported.

The move aims at exploring new investment opportunities, expanding bilateral economic relations and to enhance mutual cooperation in projects covering various sectors of the economy.

