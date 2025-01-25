UAE Lottery results announced – January 25, 2025

Dubai: The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its fourth draw, which took place on January 25.

The winning numbers for the Days Set were 20, 11, 26, 29, 24, and 30, while the winning number for the Months Set was 12.

The draw results were announced by co-hosts Diala Makki and Chadi Khalaf after a few winners from the past draws shared their experiences.

Additionally, seven IDs were selected for the guaranteed Dh100,000 Lucky Chance winnings: AO 1322002, AS 1707086, BJ 3466876, CC 5331130, BJ 3492788, CF 5629891 and BX 4868337.

The draw saw a significant number of winners, with over 11,000 participants winning prizes in the previous draw on January 11 including an Indian expat who won Dh1 million by matching all six numbers in the Days section.

Five others won Dh100,000 and 85 participants Dh1,000, in addition to the seven Lucky Chance ID winners.

Winners from previous draws have come forward to share their experiences, including Peer Mohammed Azam, who said he was “literally speechless” when he found out he had won.

Several other winners of the Dh100,000 prizes have also shared their joy with the public, highlighting the excitement and thrill of participating in the UAE Lottery.

The UAE Lottery, which was launched on December 14, 2024, has already seen a total of 29,080 winners in its first draw and 12,329 winners in its second draw.

The jackpot prize of Dh100 million remains unclaimed, requiring a match with all the numbers in both the Days and Months sections.

According to the operator, The Game LLC, the odds of winning this prize are 1 in 8.8 million.