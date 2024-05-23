UAE pledge to invest USD $10 bn in Pakistan

KARACHI: The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged a substantial investment of 10 billion dollars in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During a one-day visit to UAE, a high level meeting was held between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the president commit to a hefty investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The assurance of such a substantial investment marks a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The investment is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth and development agenda, potentially catalyzing job creation, infrastructure development, and other vital sectors.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan wants to transform its economy in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a state-run news agency, the prime minister passed these remarks while addressing a roundtable conference on “Innovate together: UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration” during his daylong visit to the friendly nation.

PM Shehbaz said that he has an iron resolve to completely transform the economy of Pakistan in collaboration of the UAE.

“Be it a joint venture, collaboration, or knowledge-sharing partnership between Pakistan and UAE,” he added.

PM Shehbaz, who is on his daylong visit to the UAE said that in his scheduled meeting with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he would not seek any loan but joint collaboration and joint investments to have mutual benefits for investors.

The prime minister said that he had broken the begging bowl as no nation had ever achieved prosperity through the begging bowl or aid rather through sacrifice and hard work.

“Gone are the days when I will go to a brotherly country with a begging bowl. I have broken that bowl. The bowl will lead us nowhere. When was the last time that a country prospered through aid and bowls?”

Explaining the parameters of his government’s program, he said the Pakistani workers would be imparted the highest standard of vocational training so that they come to UAE and their offices, provide remote services and make a livelihood.