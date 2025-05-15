web analytics
Thursday, May 15, 2025
UAE president hails Pakistan's efforts for peace in South Asia

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s resolve to transform the existing Pak-UAE ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

He was having a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday.

The premier expressed satisfaction that during the last one year, bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and UAE progressed well, especially in the areas of economy and investment.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed profound gratitude for UAE’s diplomatic efforts and constructive role to defuse the recent crisis in South Asia.

He added the UAE has always stood by Pakistan, through thick and thin.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan desires peace in South Asia, and it was in this that it agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the ceasefire understanding, and also defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He made it clear that Pakistan will never permit the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty to be challenged.

The UAE President welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace. He said the UAE supports maintenance of peace and stability in South Asia.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

