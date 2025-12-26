UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyann reaches Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday landed at Nur Khan Airbase for a day-long official visit to Pakistan.

Upon landing at the base, the visiting dignitary was welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold a meeting with the prime minister, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit would provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In June, earlier this year, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the strong, fraternal ties between their nations, rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and a legacy of close partnership.

During their meeting, the leaders addressed various bilateral, regional, and global matters of common interest, pledging to deepen cooperation in critical sectors.

PM Shehbaz, who was visiting the UAE, conveyed his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the brotherly country for its constructive role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India. He appreciated the UAE’s positive role in promoting peace, dialogue and stability in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and ongoing engagements at all levels. The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and continue working together to advance shared goals of regional peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his earlier invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan.