UAE private sector to get 3-day paid holiday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a three-day paid holiday for employees working in the private sector on the eve of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) birthday.

According to a report published by Khaleej Times, the birthday of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) will be observed on Friday, September 5, in the UAE۔

Due to the holiday being combined with the official weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the majority of employees will receive a three-day weekend. The holiday, which is observed by many devout people worldwide, falls on the religious day of 12 Rabi Al Awwal in the Hijri calendar.

Previously, the United Arab Emirates declared September 5 to be the official day of the national holiday for government personnel. For them, this also means a three-day vacation. In the meantime, Fridays are already off for Sharjah’s public sector workers as part of their regular weekends.

A unified holiday policy in the UAE ensures that employees in both the public and private sectors receive equal time off throughout the year.