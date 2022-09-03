UAE, Qatar special planes carrying relief goods arrive in Karachi

KARACHI: Four planes from UAE and Qatar carrying relief goods for the flood victims arrived Pakistan on Saturday as the country remains devastated by the monsoon rains that resulted in flash floods, causing more than 1,000 deaths and displacement of millions of people, ARY NEWS reported.

The planes carrying relief goods have arrived at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi from Doha and UAE while the latter has also provided a field hospital to deal with the water-borne diseases among the victims.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed relief goods from the friendly Muslim countries.

Pakistan is receiving flood relief goods globally especially from Qatar, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has assured all-out support for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities had contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and pledged 20 aircrafts carrying relief items for flood victims.

China has also remained a steadfast partner in supporting Pakistan during the worst-hit floods and recently two Chinese planes carrying flood relief items reached Karachi.

According to a statement issued by a CAA spokesperson, two planes filled with flood-relief items reached the Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Wednesday. The planes carry relief items such as blankets, tents and edibles, they added.

The statement read that China would send more planes filled with flood-relief items in the coming days. China, so far, has sent 4 planes carrying flood-relief items, they added.

The statement added that the items were received by the Pakistan Army and Foreign Ministry officials.

China announced financial assistance of 100 million Yuan for Pakistan, affected by flash floods, which have left thousands marooned since mid-June.

