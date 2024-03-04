UAE announces working hours during Ramadan

ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities reduced official working hours for federal government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

Gulf News reported that the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) released a circular, stating that federal agencies and ministries would be open Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 2:30 pm throughout Ramadan.

The federal employees would be working from 9 am to 12 pm on Friday unless their jobs require them to work later in the day.

According to FAHR, ministries and federal agencies may carry out their flexible work rules throughout Ramadan as long as they adhere to the daily working hours that have been announced.

On Fridays, the employees may also work remotely, up to a maximum of 70 percent of an organization’s staff may do so under specified conditions.

According to the Hijri calendar released by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

On this momentous occasion of Ramadan, FAHR has expressed its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the United Arab Emirates government, leadership, people, and other Islamic countries.