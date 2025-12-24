UAE revamps visa system in 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced sweeping changes to its residency and visa system in 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen its position as a global centre for living, working and talent, investment.

The reforms, approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, rolled out new visa categories and amend existing rules governing entry, residency and sponsorship.

Officials say the changes are designed to support economic diversification, attract specialised skills and increase labour market flexibility.

New visit-visa categories

Four new types have been added.

Artificial intelligence specialists can now apply for single or multiple-entry visas, sponsored by licensed companies operating in the AI sector.

New visas have also been created for entertainment and cultural activities, as well as for events such as conferences, exhibitions, festivals and sporting or educational gatherings, subject to an invitation from a host organisation.

In addition, a maritime tourism category has been introduced for cruise passengers and leisure boat travellers on approved routes, supported by licensed sponsors.

Changes to existing visas

Several existing visa categories have been revised. Foreign truck drivers may now be granted single or multiple-entry under tighter conditions, including sponsorship by accredited logistics firms, financial guarantees and compliance with health requirements.

Rules for visiting friends or relatives now include minimum income thresholds for sponsors, based on kinship: Dh4,000 for first-degree relatives, Dh8,000 for second- and third-degree relatives, and Dh15,000 when sponsoring a friend.

Business-exploration visa applicants must show proof of sufficient funds, previous professional experience abroad or formal recognition of their occupation by relevant authorities.

The authorities have also clarified residency options for humanitarian cases. People from countries affected by war, natural disasters or instability may be granted one-year visas, which can be renewed, suspended or issued without a sponsor in certain cases.

Specific provisions were introduced for foreign widows and divorcees married to UAE nationals or residents. They may receive six-month residencies, extendable on valid grounds, subject to housing and financial requirements, while custodial mothers can sponsor their children.

A unified schedule for visa durations and issuing authorities has been adopted across six main visa categories, with the aim of improving consistency and transparency.

Golden visa services

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs UAE has launched five new services for Golden Visa holders, including emergency assistance, electronic return documents for lost passports abroad, humanitarian evacuation support, repatriation of remains and a dedicated global hotline.