UAE special plane carrying relief goods arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: A special plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for flood-affected people has arrived in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, an additional plane carrying relief goods for flood-affected people has landed in Karachi as part of humanitarian assistance to support the people of Pakistan in aiding relief operations.

The aircraft carrying relief goods were received by Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. UAE Consulate General and officials of federal and Sindh governments were also present on the occasion.

Sources told ARY News that the relief items – including food, tents and blankets – were sent for the people of Sindh affected by catastrophic floods. ASF officials made special arrangements for security of UAE diplomatic personnel, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE Embassy had informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the aid supplies for the flood victims.

Earlier in the day, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured all-out support for flood-affected people in Pakistan. The UAE president expressed these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced to postpone his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled on September 3.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the decision of postponing the visit was taken mutually so that he could focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.

Comments