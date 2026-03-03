UAE defence ministry says majority of 186 Iranian missiles intercepted

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it intercepted the vast majority of missiles and drones launched by Iran during a large-scale attack, claiming its air defence systems successfully prevented widespread damage.

According to a spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, Iran fired 186 missiles toward the UAE. Of these, 172 missiles were intercepted by the country’s defence systems, while 13 fell into the sea. Only one missile landed on UAE territory, the spokesperson said.

Authorities also reported a massive drone threat during the attack. The spokesperson said 812 Iranian drones were detected, of which 755 were successfully destroyed by UAE defence forces.

Despite the interceptions, the missile strikes resulted in three deaths and 68 injuries, while several civilian areas suffered property damage, the ministry added.

Following the Iranian strikes, the UAE government has accelerated emergency response measures across the country. Officials said the country possesses sufficient defensive stockpiles and capabilities to counter missiles and drones for an extended period.

The defence ministry described the interception of the missiles and drones as evidence of the UAE’s strong military capabilities, noting that such aerial threats are generally considered difficult to neutralize.

“Stopping these missiles and drones demonstrates the effectiveness of our defence systems and the readiness of our armed forces,” the spokesperson said.

Officials also stressed that the UAE will not compromise on its sovereignty and will continue to defend its territory against any aggression.

During the press briefing, Emirati authorities displayed debris of intercepted missiles, presenting it as proof of the successful defensive operations.

At the same time, the UAE called for de-escalation of tensions in the region. The defence ministry said the country does not seek an expansion of the conflict and believes that military solutions cannot resolve the crisis.

“We believe that dialogue and diplomatic engagement are the best ways to resolve disputes,” the spokesperson added.