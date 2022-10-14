UAE telecom giant Etisalat announces 500 Jobs in IT

United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecom giant Etisalat announced more than 500 vacancies on Tuesday for its participation in the NAFIS initiative.

An MoU was signed by Etisalat CEO, M. Sharif Mahmood and Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council – the federal entity responsible for NAFIS during GITEX Global 2022 Ghannam Al Mazrouei.

According to the MoU, Etisalat will hire more than 500 Emirati professionals in different sectors including retail, customer service and information technology (IT) in the time period of Five years. This announcement was made in participation with the NAFIS initiative.

Emphasizing the importance of innovation in the IT sector Al Mazrouei, said: “NAFIS reflects the interest of our wise leadership for UAE citizens to equip the next generation with competencies that are founded on curiosity, openness and a diverse range of professional skillsets. This can only be achieved by providing them with opportunities that meet their aspirations and ambitions for the future.

The first 100 Emiratis will be hired by the end of 2022 while developing their skills with the help of training programmes. Commenting on the agreement, Masood Sharif Mahmood, CEO, of Etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to be part of the NAFIS initiative and play a critical role in contributing to the UAE leadership’s vision of creating opportunities for Emiratisation in the private sector. In the telecom and technology sector, one of the most vital sectors that contribute to the country’s economy, these new hires will play an integral role in progressing the country’s digital economy and raise its competitiveness across various global indicators.”

Comments