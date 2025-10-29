UAE to help Pakistan build modern date processing plants

Islamabad, Pakistan – In a virtual summit that blended diplomacy with the sticky allure of dates, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, sealed a promising partnership with a United Arab Emirates delegation on Tuesday, aiming to supercharge the billion-dollar global date trade.

The high-stakes meeting, hailed as a “sweet deal” by insiders, promises to transform Pakistan’s sprawling date orchards into hubs of innovation, with the UAE committing to build three cutting-edge processing plants on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan, already a heavyweight in the date world—ranking among the top producers globally—boasts an annual harvest exceeding 500,000 tonnes across more than 100,000 hectares. The sun-baked provinces of Balochistan and Sindh are the epicenters, yielding exotic varieties like the caramel-smooth Aseel, robust Muzawati, tangy Dhakki, and premium picks such as Rabbi, Begum Jangi, Karbala, and Khudri. “Our dates aren’t just fruit; they’re a cultural treasure with untapped economic gold,” Minister Hussain declared during the talks, spotlighting exports already surging past US$50 million.

Key markets include the UAE, UK, Germany, Australia, and Türkiye, with volumes skyrocketing and new buyers diversifying the portfolio.

Yet, the minister didn’t sugarcoat the hurdles: heavy reliance on single markets, skimpy value addition, quality and sanitary-phytosanitary (SPS) compliance gaps, post-harvest losses, and deficiencies in packaging, branding, and cold chains. “We’ve got the raw potential, but we need tech and investment to turn challenges into triumphs,” he urged, pledging government support for partnerships that boost processing, marketing, and innovation.

Federal Secretary Ameer Muhyuddin echoed the enthusiasm, detailing ministry initiatives like research from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and pilot projects in arid zones cultivating climate-resilient varieties.

“This UAE tie-up will erect modern plants, amp up value addition, and catapult Pakistan’s global competitiveness,” he said, envisioning job creation and higher farmer incomes.

Leading the UAE side, focal person Ms. Simisola Nicola Abere praised Pakistan’s sustainable agriculture push and fast-tracked the plant commitments. “We’re expediting three state-of-the-art facilities to kickstart value addition, tech transfer, and export growth,” she announced. The pact will be formalized via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s ministry and UAE authorities, paving the way for joint ventures.

Minister Hussain aligned the deal with Pakistan’s export-driven agriculture vision, emphasizing market diversification, research-backed farming, and empowerment for smallholders and women in date processing.

“This isn’t just trade—it’s about livelihoods, jobs, and stronger brotherly bonds,” he noted optimistically.

Both parties vowed swift action post-MoU, with coordination channeled through Secretary Muhyuddin’s office. As the virtual curtains closed, the meeting left a tantalizing promise: Pakistan’s dates, soon processed with UAE flair, could sweeten shelves worldwide, boosting revenues and turning desert harvests into economic oases. This milestone in Pak-UAE agricultural synergy signals a ripe future for bilateral trade.