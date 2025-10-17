UAE to launch 'future AI court' without lawyers

DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Justice has announced plans to launch an innovative “Court of the Future,” built entirely on an integrated digital ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, eliminating the need for lawyers.

Speaking at GITEX Global in Dubai, the Ministry revealed that future courthouses and judicial proceedings will be completely paperless, document-free, and lawyer-free.

Imagine entering a courthouse with no piles of paperwork, no long queues, and no waiting for your turn. Instead, an intelligent robot lawyer argues your case in court!

No more wasted time. Simply enter the court building using facial recognition, tap a screen to access your case file within minutes, digitally appoint your lawyer, and select your hearing date via an interactive smart application.

This is not science fiction—this is the ‘Court of the Future,’ as showcased by the Ministry of Justice at GITEX 2025.

Through an interactive simulation, visitors can experience the justice system of tomorrow, which reflects the Ministry’s vision of building an integrated digital system called “Smart Justice.” This system aims to make the litigation process faster, clearer, and more intelligent than ever before.

A Digital, Lawyer-Free Court Experience

From the moment you initiate your case, the system identifies you through facial recognition, granting you access to the Ministry of Justice and Judicial Department platforms.

Appointing a lawyer takes less than one minute, and you have two options:

Hire a real lawyer from an interactive listing featuring profiles, experience, achievements, and ratings.

Select a virtual lawyer—an AI-powered digital attorney that prepares legal memoranda, gathers and connects evidence, and pleads on your behalf before the court.

The smart judge platform

The judge’s bench is also entirely digital. A fully intelligent environment displays all case data, documents, and evidence on an interactive screen, prepared automatically by the AI system. The AI-powered platform then generates a draft judgment based on the case facts. While the system offers suggestions, the judge remains in full control and can edit the draft or write the final judgment independently.

All of these innovations embody the UAE Ministry of Justice’s clear vision: ‘Innovative Digital Justice in Service of Humanity.’