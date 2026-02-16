UAE makes important Ramadan 2026 crescent announcement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Council for Fatwa has called on citizens across the Emirates to look out for the crescent moon of Ramadan 2026 on the evening of Tuesday, February 17 2026, that will mark the beginning of Ramadan.

In a statement, the council urged people in Abu Dhabi and the other emirates to observe the sky after sunset on Tuesday evening.

Moon sightings determine the start of months in the Islamic Lunar calendar, with the appearance of the Ramadan crescent signalling the beginning of the ninth month of the Hijri year.

The Council of Fatwa has said the official moon sighting attempts would commence after the Maghrib prayer on Tuesday February 17, which will be at 6.21 pm.

The committee will consider reports from field observation teams and results from accredited observatories across the UAE, in addition to any testimonies from the public.

If the crescent is sighted on Tuesday evening, the first day of Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, February 18.

However, astronomers have indicated it is likely to be “impossible” to see the crescent of Ramadan that night, citing insufficient time for the moon to move from the new moon phase to a visible crescent.

If this turns out to be the case, then Thursday February 19 will be the beginning of Ramadan.

The council has asked anyone who believes they have sighted the crescent to report it by phone calling 027774647 or through an online form, providing personal details and information about viewing conditions.

The call for Ramadan crescent moon sightings comes after a range of announcements from government agencies surrounding the month in Abu Dhabi.

Last week, the UAE confirmed the Ramadan working hours during the month for the private sector and the public sector.