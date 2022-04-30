UAE to send astronaut to International Space Station

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday it will send an astronaut on a six-month mission to space, as it seeks to become a major player in the industry.

The wealthy Gulf country signed “a new agreement to send the first Arab astronaut on a long 180-day mission to the International Space Station”, tweeted UAE’s vice president, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“Proud of the UAE’s youth,” he added.

محطة جديدة لقطاع الفضاء في دولة الامارات بتوقيع اتفاقية جديدة لإرسال أول رائد فضاء عربي لمهمة طويلة تمتد ١٨٠ يوم لمحطة الفضاء الدولية … الإمارات ستكون الدولة ال١١ في التاريخ التي ترسل مهمة طويلة الأمد للفضاء .. فخورين بشباب الإمارات 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/vSILefU77I — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 29, 2022

