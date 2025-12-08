10 new rules every UAE resident must know in 2026

As the calendar flips and people everywhere start scribbling down fresh resolutions, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) quietly enters that familiar phase where new rules, new signs and new road habits begin shaping everyday life again. It’s almost a ritual now, a new year, another batch of changes that ripple through the UAE’s roads and routines.

The UAE saw a surprisingly hectic start to 2025. Salik charges shifted, parking rules tightened, congestion climbed — the sort of stuff that makes morning commutes feel a bit heavier. But the UAE also rolled out fixes in the second half, softening the blow with dedicated lanes and restrictions aimed at clearing the mess before 2026 takes over.

And it isn’t just the typical Sheikh Zayed Road crowd adjusting to it all. In the UAE, worshippers got priority parking near mosques, kids under 15 in Abu Dhabi can no longer be dropped off alone, and Dubai quietly added more battery-swapping stations for e-bikes. Small things, but you feel them in daily life — that’s the UAE’s style.

Bigger moves are coming too. The UAE has started working on a fourth federal highway stretching 120km, plus expansions to its existing three. Dubai, as usual, has its own list: five new multi-storey parking buildings around Deira, Downtown, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Rigga and Sabkha. If nothing else, the UAE isn’t slowing down.

So here’s a straightforward look at the 10 changes following UAE motorists into the new year:

1. Darb toll system

Abu Dhabi shifted Darb’s evening timings to 3pm–7pm, kept morning hours the same, removed daily and monthly caps, and retained exemptions for eligible groups — all meant to smooth peak traffic across the UAE.

2. Variable speed limits

A new system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road now adjusts speeds automatically using sensors and traffic data, a growing trend across the UAE to improve flow and safety.

3. Delivery riders off fast lanes

Delivery bikes have been restricted from high-speed lanes on major Dubai roads, with new signs across the UAE’s busiest city reminding riders where they can and can’t go.

4. Dedicated lanes

Sharjah introduced separate lanes for heavy vehicles, motorbikes and buses, backed by round-the-clock radar and smart cameras — another UAE-wide push for order.

5. Smart speed limiters

Ajman rolled out automatic speed limiters in taxis and limousines, adjusting speeds based on location and road limits — one of the UAE’s more tech-forward traffic experiments.

6. Truck bans

Two major Abu Dhabi roads now restrict trucks entirely, with more peak-hour limits elsewhere, rerouting heavy vehicles to protect infrastructure and keep UAE roads safer.

7. New solid lanes

Fresh no-passing lines appeared across several Dubai routes, and motorists have already noticed fines being issued for crossing them — another UAE attempt at strict lane discipline.

8. Updated taxi fares

New app-based taxi fares came into effect, with higher minimum charges and revised peak-hour fees, a move shaping daily travel for thousands across the UAE.

9. Parkin-linked fine detection

Dubai Police can now identify vehicles with outstanding fines the moment they enter parking spaces, thanks to a new system integration becoming common across the UAE.

10. 24-hour mosque parking

Mosques across Dubai adopted a 24-hour paid parking system, free for one hour during prayer, with new Zone M and MP classifications becoming part of the UAE’s regular parking vocabulary.