UAE issues major update for residents with expired visas

DUBAI: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced that expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas expired while they were outside the country will be allowed to return without obtaining a new entry permit.

In a statement, the authority said the temporary measure will remain in effect for one month, from February 28 to March 31, 2026. The decision comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired.

Residents whose visas expired after February 28, 2026 while they were abroad will be permitted to re-enter the country during the specified period. Many residents were unable to return earlier due to regional airspace closures and flight suspensions, the ICP noted.

Affected residents will be able to enter the UAE without obtaining a new entry visa, and no fines will be imposed during the grace period.

Upon arrival, returning residents will be able to regularise their residency status through the relevant official procedures, the authority added.

The ICP said the initiative aims to facilitate the return of expatriate residents and ease travel procedures during the exceptional situation. Officials added that the move reflects the UAE’s commitment to support residents through flexible administrative measures.

The authority also noted that the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and forms part of efforts to help families reunite after travel disruptions.

Meanwhile, the ICP confirmed that emergency and business continuity plans remain active across airports and operational facilities to ensure smooth processing for returning residents.