Smart Salem to expand UAE residence visa processing services

Smart Salem, a premium medical fitness testing centre located at Index Tower, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the expansion of its innovative support services for UAE visa processing through DIFC Services.

In collaboration with DIFC and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Smart Salem has significantly reduced the waiting time for the issuance of the mandatory Emirates Identity card by guaranteeing same or next-day biometric appointments to expedite the residency visa process.

This service provides a distinctive advantage, particularly for new residents in Dubai, who can reduce the time it takes to process the Emirates ID by up to three weeks. Equipped with advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, the 12,000 square feet facility in DIFC also provides medical fitness results within 30 minutes of screening.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “At DIFC, we are passionate about providing seamless services to enhance convenience of our visitors and the more than 39,000 professionals that work here. Smart Salem services which can be accessed through DIFC Services, plays a pivotal role in improving the DIFC experience for our growing community as it utilises the latest in tech to streamline UAE residency visa processes.”

Sanjay Verma, CEO of Smart Salem, said: “We are proud to collaborate with DIFC and the GDRFA in delivering a seamless and digital visa journey for residents in the Emirate. A Medical Fitness test is an essential step for anyone wishing to get residency, and we are significantly enriching that end-to-end experience for all residents and property investors.”

Harnessing digital innovation in line with its commitment to the Dubai Smart City Vision, Smart Salem aims to increase efficiency and improve services for its customers through its state-of-the-art facilities at DIFC, Dubai Knowledge Park and City Walk, Dubai. More than 100,000 customers have availed residency services and completed medical tests across its three centres over the past 12 months.

In addition to visa-related tests, all Smart Salem centres also offer a range of blood marker tests at a nominal fee to promote overall general wellness. Visitors can complete all formalities within 10 minutes at the fully digital and paperless centre.

Recently, delegates from DIFC, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Smart Salem and Perpetua Investment Group visited the Smart Salem Centre at DIFC, to review the latest technologies and innovations that are delivering a unique and fully digital costumer experience in line with the emirate’s commitment to provide exceptional, technology-driven services.