UAE withdraws ambassador from Iran, closes embassy over attacks: statement

The United Arab Emirates was shuttering its embassy in Iran and recalling its ambassador, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Sunday, following a barrage of Iranian attacks targeting the Emirates.

“The UAE announces closure of its embassy in Tehran and withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission, and condemns the Iranian missile attacks,” read a statement posted by the foreign ministry’s director of strategic communications on X.

The decision was made in response to “the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country’s territories, which constitute aggressive assaults that struck civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, and exposed defenceless civilians to danger”.