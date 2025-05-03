UAE women’s cricket team granted ODI status by ICC

The UAE women’s cricket team has officially gained One Day International (ODI) status, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed five associate nations in the 2025–2029 women’s ODI cycle.

Alongside the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Scotland have also been awarded or retained ODI status.

This inclusion brings the total number of women’s teams with ODI status to 16, marking a significant moment for global women’s cricket, especially among emerging teams.

The UAE secured their status following the latest annual ICC rankings update, where they ranked 16th in the Women’s T20I rankings, overtaking the United States of America.

The USA, having failed to meet the necessary criteria, lost their ODI status ahead of the new cycle.

Per ICC regulations, teams must play at least eight ODIs during the three- to four-year period to gain or maintain their ODI ranking.

The UAE’s recent performances have not only shown consistency but have also underlined their growing presence in international women’s cricket.

Currently, the UAE women’s team is participating in a T20I quadrangular series in Bangkok, featuring sides from Hong Kong, Kuwait, and Thailand.

They began the series with an impressive win over Hong Kong and are now set to face Kuwait in their next fixture.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Scotland earned their ODI status after competing in the 2026 ODI World Cup Qualifiers held in Pakistan.

PNG and the Netherlands retained their ODI credentials based on their standing in the ICC T20I rankings, with PNG at 13th and the Netherlands at 15th.

While the USA women’s team currently leads a two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, their recent lack of consistent fixtures and results cost them a place in the upcoming cycle.

The elevation of UAE women into the ODI ranks marks a major step forward for cricket development in the Gulf region.