UAE announces Zakat Al Fitr, Fidyah amounts for 2026

Dubai: The UAE Fatwa Council has announced the official values for Zakat Al Fitr, Fidyah, and other Ramadan-related expiations (kaffarah) for the year 2026.

The Council said the amounts were determined following a field price study conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, ensuring the values reflect current market conditions.

Zakat Al Fitr (Fitrana), an obligatory charity paid by every financially able Muslim at the end of Ramadan before the Eid prayer, has been set at 2.5 kilogrammes of rice per person.

The cash equivalent has been fixed at Dh25, allowing one or more eligible beneficiaries to benefit.

For individuals unable to fast, Fidyah has been set at feeding one poor person with 3.25kg of wheat or paying Dh20 per day. The same Dh20 rate applies to Fidyah in feeding cases. The minimum value of an iftar meal has also been fixed at Dh20.

The Council set Kaffarah for breaking a fast during Ramadan at Dh1,200, to be distributed among 60 needy people.

Kaffarah for breaking an oath has been set at Dh200 for 10 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah has been fixed at Dh120, to be distributed to six beneficiaries.

The Zakat Al Fitr must be paid before offering Eid prayers. The Council added that paying Zakat Al Fitr in cash is permissible and may better serve beneficiaries.

The public was urged to channel payments through approved organisations, including the Zakat Fund, the Emirates Red Crescent, and other recognised charitable bodies operating in the UAE.