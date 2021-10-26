Uber driver break between rides turns profitable – wins millions in lottery

An Uber driver in the Maryland state of the United States got his life changed after he won $10 with a scratch card and then became a millionaire after investing his prize on a lottery ticket.

A foreign news agency reported that the driver hailing from Middle River, speaking with Maryland Lottery, has been an employee of the organization for the past five years and has over 24,000 completed rides to his name.

“I was saying ‘Holy, holy, holy,’ and a law enforcement officer who was standing next to me began to ask if I was OK,” he said as quoted by the news agency. “That’s when I asked him if he was seeing what I was seeing and showed him the ticket.”

He now plans to use his winning money to do modifications and make improvements to his car.

Earlier, A 46-year-old man named Peter Charleton won $896,511 by playing a lottery but gave it away to his family members, friends and financially struggling people in an act of selflessness.

Justifying his reasons, Charleton said that he would not be comfortable having so much money in his bank account.

