Amid viral video controversy, Udit Narayan’s wife files case against him

Amid the viral kissing video controversy, fresh trouble awaits Bollywood singer Udit Narayan as his first wife, Ranjana Jha, has filed a maintenance case against him, accusing the veteran of violating her rights.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Ranjana Jha, the first wife of Udit Narayan, has filed a case against the singer, accusing him of taking over her property and also violating her rights, by not providing her with agreed maintenance.

However, during a hearing at the Supaul Family Court, earlier this week, Narayan refused to agree to any settlement and claimed that Jha was attempting to extort money from him.

According to the details, the veteran singer has given Jha a house worth INR1 crore, a piece of land as well as jewellery worth INR25 lacs. Additionally, he had been paying INR15,0000 per month to his first wife, which was increased to INR25,000 in 2021.

However, according to Jha, as she ages, her health has been deteriorating, and therefore, she only wishes to be with her husband for the rest of her life.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Jha also asserted that not only does she feel ignored by Narayan but whenever she visits Mumbai, she faces threats and intimidation, making her feel unsafe.

She also claimed that the piece of land, given by the singer, was sold later, and he has kept INR18 lacs from the sum.

Notably, Udit Narayan married Ranjana Jha in 1984, but as his career flourished during the 90s, he distanced himself from her and refused to even acknowledge their marriage. He later accepted Jha as his wife and promised to provide for her maintenance.

He also married Deepa Gahatraj in 1985, and shares a son, singer Aditya Narayan, with her.

Also Read: Udit Narayan breaks silence on the controversial viral video