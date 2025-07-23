UFC 320 card confirmed with Pereira vs Ankalaev 2 and Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen

UFC 320 is now official with two major title fights at the top of the card. The main event features a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title, while the co-main event will see Merab Dvalishvili defend his bantamweight belt against Cory Sandhagen.

The event will take place on 4 October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Magomed Ankalaev will make his first title defence after defeating Alex Pereira earlier this year.

That fight ended Alex Pereira’s exciting reign, which had included four knockouts in less than a year.

Magomed Ankalaev’s win extended his unbeaten streak and set up this highly anticipated second meeting.

Fans are eager to see if Alex Pereira can bounce back or if Magomed Ankalaev will continue his dominant run.

The bantamweight clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen brings fresh excitement to the division.

Merab Dvalishvili has looked strong in his recent title fights, including a submission win over Sean O’Malley.

Cory Sandhagen, after a big TKO victory over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, now gets his long-awaited chance at the belt.

UFC 320 will also feature a light heavyweight bout between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr, which could decide the next challenger for the title. This adds more depth to a strong card.

With two major title fights and a possible title eliminator, UFC 320 is shaping up to be one of the year’s top events.

The rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is sure to draw big attention, while Dvalishvili vs Sandhagen adds even more strength to the UFC 320 lineup.

In other UFC related news, UFC legends Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya offer tactical advice and predict the winner of the Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus du Plessis fight ahead of their August 16 clash for the UFC 319 middleweight title.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared his thoughts on the fight, suggesting that Khamzat Chimaev should focus more on striking rather than relying on wrestling.

While, Israel Adesanya thinks Dricus du Plessis will win the title fight with a late finish. According to Israel Adesanya, if Chimaev is going to win, it will need to happen in the first or second round.