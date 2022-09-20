Uganda declares first Ebola death since 2019

KAMPALA: Uganda’s health ministry on Tuesday announced the country’s first fatality from the highly contagious Ebola virus since 2019, declaring an outbreak in the central district of Mubende.

“The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male a resident Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed,” the health ministry said on Twitter.

An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been declared in Uganda, the country’s health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that there had been a confirmed Ebola case in the central Mubende district.

The WHO’s Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.

“There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility,” WHO Africa said, adding it was helping Uganda’s health authorities with their investigation and deploying staff to the affected area.

