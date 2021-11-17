Uganda: Suicide bombers kill three, wound dozens in Kampala

Islamic State claimed an attack in the heart of Uganda’s capital on Tuesday after three suicide bombers killed three people and sent members of parliament running for cover, in the latest in a wave of bombings.

The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked a nation known as a bulwark against violent militants in East Africa, and whose leader has spent years cultivating Western security support.

Islamic State claimed responsibility via the group’s Amaq News Agency on an affiliated Telegram account. The nicknames of the three attackers indicated all were Ugandan.

The death toll including the three bombers was six, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said, including police officers. A diplomat told Reuters two police officers were killed.

Enanga said 33 people were being treated in hospital, including five in critical condition.

Police said intelligence indicated the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were responsible.

“Our intelligence…indicates that these are domestic terror groups that are linked to ADF,” Enanga said.

The explosions three minutes apart – the first near the central police station and two very close to parliament – sent MPs and office workers rushing for cover over shards of broken glass as a plume of white smoke rose above downtown.

A suicide bomber wearing a backpack detonated near the checkpoint at the police station, killing two, Enanga said. The second attack, involving two suicide bombers on motorbikes, killed one person.

“A booming sound like that from a big gun went off. The ground shook, my ears nearly went deaf,” said Peter Olupot, a 28-year-old bank guard close to parliament. “I saw a vehicle on fire and everyone was running and panicking. I saw a boda boda (motorcycle) man – his head was smashed.”

Anti-terrorism police caught another potential suicide bomber and found a device at his home, Enanga said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!