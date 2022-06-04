UK airport chaos: PIA suspends flight operation

KARACHI: The national flag carrier – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) – has suspended flight operations at Birmingham and Manchester airports due to travel chaos at UK airports caused by Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, ARY News reported.

The four-day weekend commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee has led to long passenger queues at many airports, including Birmingham Airport and Manchester Airport, impacting PIA’s operations.

PIA flight PK795 from Islamabad to Birmingham was due to take off this Saturday but has now been rescheduled for Monday.

The PK795 will now leave Islamabad for Birmingham on Monday and the national airline was transferring passenger bookings on Monday.

Several passengers were caught in the mess and long queues at Manchester and Birmingham airports are being witnessed.

