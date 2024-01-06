UK allows visitors on tourist visas to work in the country

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it would introduce significant changes to its visa regulations, allowing tourist visa holders to engage in work-related activities.

The UK government published an update to its immigration rules, permitting more activities on Visitor Visas, while confirming that the new changes will become effective from January 31, 2024.

According to the new rules, tourist visa holders will now be allowed to engage in work-related activities with clients and undertake remote work while visiting the country.

This move aims to provide a considerable boost to both business and tourism within the country.

Here are some of the key points of the revised rules: