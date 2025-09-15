UK drops China spying charges against political researcher

LONDON: UK prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against two British men, including a former parliamentary researcher, who were arrested and accused of spying for China in 2023.

Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, were accused of collecting information which could be “directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy” between December 2021 and February 2023.

Both denied the charges made under the UK’s Official Secrets Act, and were due to face trial in October, but prosecutors dropped the charges at a hearing on Monday at London’s Old Bailey criminal court.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court the case “no longer met” the level of evidence needed.

Cash was a parliamentary researcher, sparking concern of a major security breach.

He reportedly shared close ties with senior Conservative lawmakers, including the former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

Berry had worked in teaching positions in China since 2015.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, Cash said he was “relieved that justice has been served”, according to the BBC, describing the last two years as a “nightmare”.