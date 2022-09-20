UK envoy meets Sindh CM, discusses flood relief

KARACHI: British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, here ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh CM briefing the British envoy said that the cities and settlements on the right and left bank of the river have submerged in the floodwater.

Flooding has wreaked havoc on the right bank of the Indus River and over 1.5 million people have affected, chief minister told British diplomat.

“The government of Sindh needs tents and mosquito nets for flood victims,” chief minister said.

“50 containers of shelters and plastic sheets will reach Karachi in next two weeks,” Ambassador Christian Turner informed Murad Ali Shah.

” We are working to complete water drainage from agriculture lands within two months and will promptly cultivate wheat crop after drainage of the water,” Sindh CM said.

“We will extend help to farmers in cultivation of the crop,” he said.

“The government will also restore old and natural water drains,” Shah told the British envoy.

