UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arriving in Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD: British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab will be arriving in Pakistan tonight on an official visit.

Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding the talks will cover the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters.

Foreign Secretary Raab is also scheduled to have interaction at the leadership-level.

“Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensive exchange of views with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephonically on 18 August 2021. Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary of State Dominic Raab discussed the situation in Afghanistan twice on 16 and 27 August 2021.”

The Foreign Office said the visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.