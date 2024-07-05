UK General Election 2024: Labour set for landslide, Farage wins seat

The UK’s opposition Labour Party is on course to win a huge parliamentary majority in the country’s general election, unseating the incumbent Conservatives after 14 years.

Early projections show Labour would gain its second-largest majority after former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s 179-seat majority in 1997. A nationwide result will likely be declared early Friday, with Keir Starmer, leader of center-left Labour, expected to become the country’s next prime minister.

In comments overnight, Starmer said: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken. And they’re ready for change.”

Millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday voted for their local representatives in the 650-member House of Commons, the U.K.’s lower house of parliament. Ballots are being counted, with constituencies announcing their winning candidate as soon as votes are tallied.