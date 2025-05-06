UK and India clinch landmark trade deal

LONDON, May 6, 2025 – United Kingdom (UK) and India clinched a free trade agreement on Tuesday, in a landmark deal that represents London’s most significant post-Brexit pact and was finalised in the shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff increases.

The deal, between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies, has been concluded after three years of stop-start negotiations and aims increase bilateral trade by a further 25.5 billion pounds ($34 billion) by 2040 with liberal market access and eased trade restrictions.

The deal lowers tariffs on goods like whisky, advanced manufacturing parts and food products like lamb, salmon, chocolate and biscuits. It also agrees quotas on both sides for autos imports.

Key Highlights of the India-UK FTA:

The FTA with the UK is a modern, comprehensive and landmark agreement which seeks to achieve deep economic integration along with trade liberalisation and tariff concessions.

The FTA ensures comprehensive market access for goods, across all sectors, covering all of India’s export interests. India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99% of the tariff lines covering almost 100% of the trade value offering huge opportunities for increase in the bilateral trade between India and the UK.

The FTA provides positive impact on manufacturing across labour and technology intensive sectors and opens up export opportunities for sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery and other important sectors such as engineering goods, auto parts and engines and organic chemicals. This will substantially improve Indian goods competitiveness in the UK vis-a-vis other countries.

The FTA will have significant positive gains for employment in India.

India will benefit from one of the most ambitious FTA commitment from the UK in Services such as IT/ITeS, financial services, professional services, other business services and educational services, opening up new opportunities and jobs.

The FTA eases mobility for professionals including Contractual Service Suppliers; Business Visitors; Investors; Intra-Corporate Transferees; partners and dependent children of Intra-Corporate Transferees with right to work; and Independent Professionals like yoga instructors, musicians and chefs.

Immense opportunities for talented and skilled Indian youth will open up in the UK which is a major global centre for digitally delivered services due to its strong financial and professional services sectors and advanced digital infrastructure.

India has secured significant commitments on digitally delivered services for Indian service suppliers, specially in professional services such as architecture and engineering, computer related services and telecommunication services.

The exemption for Indian workers who are temporarily in the UK and their employers from paying social security contributions in the UK for a period of three years under the Double Contribution Convention will lead to significant financial gains for the Indian service providers and enhance their competitiveness in the UK market that would create new job opportunities as well as benefit large number of Indians working in the UK.

India has ensured that non-tariff barriers are suitably addressed to ensure free flow of goods and services and that they do not create unjustified restrictions to India’s exports.

The FTA seeks to promote good regulatory practices and enhance transparency that are in sync with India’s own focus on domestic reforms to enhance the ease of doing business.

As two leading democracies and global innovation hubs, India and the UK reaffirm their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and working together to address global challenges. The India – UK FTA sets a new benchmark for fair, ambitious, and modern trade agreements worldwide.