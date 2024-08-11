UK lauds Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff and General Roland Walker, Chief of General Staff of UK.

According to the ISPR, during the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment.

The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Pakistan and United Kingdom agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation.

An understanding to this effect came at a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy.

On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed desire to work with Foreign Secretary Lammy on tackling climate change, creating opportunities for young people, and boosting trade and investment.