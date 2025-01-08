UK launches ETA permit for visitors of 48 countries

LONDON: The UK government has launched an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) permit for visitors from 48 countries.

ETA is a digital registration scheme that allows the UK government to pre-screen travellers before their arrival in the country.

The visitors would be required to obtain an ETA to travel the UK from April 2, 2025, and the eligible travellers can apply from March 5, 2025.

UK government, in a statement, said that “From April 2025, all visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for short stays and who do not already have a UK immigration status will need an ETA”.

What is an ETA?

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a new digital registration scheme for travellers who don’t need a visa to enter the UK. Now, travellers will need to get pre-travel authorization to fly to the UK before boarding a plane.

Eligible visitors should apply for their ETA through the UK ETA app. Visitors can also apply on www.gov.uk.

An ETA costs £10, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for 2 years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

Who can apply for ETA?

Nationalities from the following locations can apply for an ETA now.

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, The Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Costa, Rica, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British national overseas), Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Macao, Special Administrative Region Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Oman, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, St Kitts, and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, United Arab Emirates, United States and Uruguay.