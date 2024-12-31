Gareth Southgate, Sadiq Khan, Keely Hodgkinson named in Britain’s New Year honours

Former England soccer boss Gareth Southgate, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Paris Olympics gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson were among the hundreds named in King Charles’s New Year honours list published on Monday.

The full list includes more than 1,200 people in politics, sport, the arts or community service to be awarded honours ranging from Member, Commander or Officer of the Order of the British Empire (MBE, CBE or OBE) up to knighthoods and damehoods.

Southgate, who led England to two straight European Championship finals before stepping down as the national side’s manager in July, receives a knighthood.

Another knighthood goes to Khan, a member of Britain’s governing Labour Party, who was this year elected mayor of the capital for the third time, although he has faced criticism for crime levels and a housing crisis in the city.

MI5’s Ken McCallum, who has served as the domestic intelligence service’s director general since 2020, was also set to receive a knighthood.

Among business executives, ex-Rolls-Royce boss Warren East and former HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn will be knighted, while Ruth Cairnie, chair of defence group Babcock (BAB.L), receives a damehood.

Andy Street, a former boss of retailer John Lewis who failed to win re-election as a regional mayor this year, will also receive a knighthood.

Among those receiving a CBE are actors Sarah Lancashire and Carey Mulligan and TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

The New Year honours, which have been awarded since at least 1890, aim to recognise not just well-known figures but people who have contributed to national life through often unsung work over many years.

Children’s author Jacqueline Wilson was awarded a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, while Nobel laureate novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was given a Companion of Honour, of which there are only 65 recipients at any time.

In sport, Paris 800 metres gold medallist Hodgkinson receives an MBE while Olympic champion rower Helen Glover is recognised with an OBE.

For his work on mental health awareness, actor Stephen Fry will receive a knighthood.