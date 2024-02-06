UK-owned cargo ship damaged in drone attack off Yemen

DUBAI: A British-owned cargo ship was damaged in a drone attack off rebel-held Yemen, a maritime security firm said on Tuesday, the latest in dozens of incidents in the Red Sea.

The Barbados-flagged ship “reportedly incurred minor damage on the port side” in an attack west of Hodeida, British firm Ambrey said, adding that there were no injuries.

The ship speeded up and performed “evasive manoeuvres” before continuing south toward the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the firm said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control much of the war-torn country, have been harassing Red Sea shipping for months in protest against the Israel-Hamas war.

Their attacks have triggered reprisals by American and British forces, including a wave of air strikes that hit dozens of targets late on Saturday.