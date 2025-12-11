UK Pakistanis: NADRA mobile registration set for December 13 in three cities

LONDON: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a mobile registration operation for overseas Pakistanis living abroad (or in the UK), ARY News reported.

NADRA has announced this unique operation, calling it “closer, faster, and easier,” marking a first-time initiative in the UK.

Under this initiative, the NADRA Mobile Registration Operation will be conducted in Brent (London), Glasgow, and Nottingham.

The mobile registration will be held on December 13, 2025.

For the convenience of the public, NADRA has shared area maps on its social media posts.

For people living in Glasgow, the location can be checked via a link provided by NADRA: Glasgow: https://maps.app.goo.gl/mbSUWQQX1h2HrLou8

The NADRA Mobile Registration Operation will cover:

Brent (London)

Glasgow (Note: The original text incorrectly listed ‘Manchester’ next to Glasgow. It should refer to the location of the service.)

Nottingham

For people in Nottingham, NADRA also shared the location: Nottingham: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2nsjda171noLVFaw6

NADRA states: “We look forward to serving you at your convenience.”

For more details, please follow their WhatsApp Channel or visit the official website:

Website: www.nadra.gov.pk

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaH7JG2I1rckS9XnTg23

For complaints, please visit: https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has now enabled citizens to apply for their first CNIC through the PakID mobile application, making the initial stage of the process more convenient.

Every Pakistani aged 18 years or above is eligible to apply for a CNIC, which is essential for accessing key services such as banking, passport issuance, and voting.

The government of Pakistan has introduced a major facilitation measure, allowing citizens to receive their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for free within 15 days.

Responding to a social media query — “Can the first CNIC be made online or is visiting a NADRA office necessary?”—

NADRA explained the procedure:

“Through the NADRA PakID App, you can apply for a fresh CNIC on the basis of either a computerised birth certificate or a B-Form through one of the parents’ PakID accounts.”

However, NADRA clarified that biometric enrolment and the mandatory interview still require a visit to a NADRA office.

For a B-Form (CRC) application, one parent acts as the applicant and the other as the attester.

NADRA added that if one parent is unavailable, the application can still be processed at a NADRA office.

As per the official NADRA Facebook page, NADRA will provide the first CNIC without a chip to citizens within 15 days for free.

NADRA encouraged all citizens who have turned 18 and those who do not yet possess a CNIC to apply without paying any fee. Under Pakistani law, individuals become eligible for an ID card — and therefore eligible to vote in general elections — upon reaching 18 years of age.