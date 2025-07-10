UK Parliament honours Shafiq Akbar for economic contributions to Pakistan

Renowned British Pakistani entrepreneur Shafiq Akbar has been honoured at the UK Parliament in recognition of his significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy.

A special award ceremony was held at the House of Lords, led by Lord Shaffaq Mohammed, Baron Mohammed of Tinsley, who presented Akbar with an achievement award celebrating his impactful leadership, Pakistan Television reported.

The award recognises Akbar’s instrumental role in major development projects such as Islamabad’s new downtown and four Marriott Hotels, as well as his efforts in building a $1 billion enterprise through investments in Pakistan.

Lauding Akbar’s vision and leadership, Lord Shaffaq stated: “Shafiq Akbar exemplifies what can be achieved when ambition is rooted in purpose. His contributions reflect the best of what the UK and Pakistan can accomplish together.”

Read more: Hania Aamir receives Award of Recognition at UK Parliament

In his acceptance speech, Akbar called the award “a tribute to the power of connection — between the UK and Pakistan, between diaspora identity and service to home, and between vision and real-world results.”

He further urged overseas Pakistanis to actively contribute their knowledge and expertise to Pakistan’s development:

“We all want to see meaningful progress in Pakistan — and overseas Pakistanis have the global perspective to help lead that change. I believe Pakistan is destined to grow. With smart policies, tech-driven solutions, and its untapped potential, we can overcome challenges and build sustainable industries.”

Akbar concluded with a call to action, inviting the global Pakistani diaspora to join hands in shaping a brighter future for Pakistan.