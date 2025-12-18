UK PM vows to investigate GTA 6 developer over staff firings

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to investigate GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games following allegations of union-busting linked to the recent dismissal of over 30 employees.

The issue was raised in Parliament on Wednesday by Edinburgh East MP Chris Murray, who questioned the legality of the firings. Rockstar terminated between 30 and 40 staff members in late October, citing “gross misconduct” and alleging the employees shared confidential information in a public forum.

However, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) disputes this, accusing the developer of targeting staff who were either union members or organizing one. The IWGB has filed a formal legal claim, describing the move as “trade union victimization and blacklisting.”

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Murray stated: “Having met Rockstar, they failed to reassure me they are following employment law.”

He asked the Prime Minister to confirm whether all companies, regardless of profit size, must adhere to UK labor laws.

In response, Starmer described the GTA 6 developer case as “deeply concerning.”

“Every worker has the right to join a trade union, and we’re determined to strengthen workers’ rights,” Starmer told the House of Commons. “Our ministers will look into the particular case that he raises and will keep him updated.”

The dispute has caused considerable unrest within the company. Over 200 employees at Rockstar North signed a letter condemning the dismissals, while protests have taken place in London, Paris, and Edinburgh.