UK police probe mass train stabbing that wounded 10

HUNTINGDON, United Kingdom: British police were investigating Sunday a mass stabbing on a London-bound train that left 10 people wounded, including nine critically, with two people arrested.

The attack occurred on Saturday evening on the typically busy service between the town of Doncaster, in northern England, and King’s Cross station in the capital.

The incident forced the train to stop at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire. Police said 10 people were hospitalised, nine of whom were “believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries”.

Two suspects were arrested at the station, police said, adding that counter-terrorism units were assisting the investigation.

The suspects’ identities and motives were not immediately known.

AFP journalists saw police and forensics teams, some wearing white overalls, working through the night at the station where the train had stopped.

Witness Olly Foster told the BBC that he heard people shouting “run, run, there’s a guy literally stabbing everyone,” and initially thought it was a Halloween-related prank.

But passengers then started pushing through the carriage, Foster said, adding that his hand was left “covered in blood” that had spilled onto the chair he had been leaning on.

Foster said he saw an older man block the assailant from stabbing a younger girl, adding that the attack “felt like forever” though it lasted only minutes.

Witnesses told Sky News they saw a man holding a large knife on the platform after the train halted. They then saw the man tasered and restrained by police.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “appalling” incident was “deeply concerning”.

London North Eastern Railway, which operates along the route, urged customers not to travel on Sunday, saying services may be cancelled at short notice.

Knife crime ‘crisis’

Knife crime in England and Wales has increased since 2011, according to official government data.

While Britain has some of the strictest gun controls in the world, rampant knife crime has been branded a “national crisis” by Starmer.

His Labour government has tried to rein in their use.

Nearly 60,000 blades have been either “seized or surrendered” in England and Wales as part of government efforts to halve knife crime within a decade, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Two people were killed — one as a result of misdirected police gunfire — and others wounded in a stabbing spree at a synagogue in Manchester at the start of October in an attack which shook the local Jewish community and the country.

And a man appeared in a London court on Thursday charged with murder after a stabbing attack in broad daylight which left one dead and two injured.