UK post study work visa: A step-by-step guide, May 2024 update

The United Kingdom (UK) continues to attract international students with its high-quality education and promising career prospects, bolstered by the 2-Year Post-Graduate Work Visa, officially known as the Graduate Route.

This visa allows international graduates to remain in the UK for up to two years (or three years for PhD holders) after completing their degree to gain valuable work experience.

As of May 2025, the Graduate Route remains a key initiative to empower global talent to contribute to the UK’s workforce.

The Graduate Route, introduced in July 2021, is an unsponsored visa, meaning students do not need a job offer or employer sponsorship to apply.

It offers flexibility for graduates to explore diverse career paths, work in any sector, and switch jobs freely.

Eligible candidates must have completed a bachelor’s, master’s, or PhD from a recognized UK institution while holding a valid Student Visa (Tier 4 or Student Route) during their studies.

The course must have been studied in the UK, with exceptions for online learning due to COVID-19 or special circumstances. Non-degree qualifications, such as diplomas or certificates, do not qualify.

Graduates can work full-time, part-time, freelance, or pursue internships, with no minimum salary requirements or restrictions on the type of employer, though professional sports roles are prohibited.

The visa duration is two years for bachelor’s and master’s degree holders and three years for PhD graduates, with no option for extension. However, graduates can switch to other work visas, such as the Skilled Worker , if they secure qualifying employment before the visa expires.

Step-by-step guide

To apply, candidates need a valid passport, confirmation of course completion from their university, proof of their UK degree, and details of their current student visa.

The application process, conducted online via the UK government portal, requires a visa fee of approximately £822 and an Immigration Health Surcharge of £1,035 per year (£2,070 for two years).

Applicants must apply from within the UK before their student visa expires, and processing typically takes eight weeks after submitting biometrics.

The Graduate Route prohibits access to public funds, and dependents are only permitted if they were already included.

Common pitfalls to avoid include applying after the student visa expires, delays in university confirmation to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), or applying for ineligible courses like short-term or online-only degrees.

It provides a critical opportunity for graduates to build professional networks, gain UK work experience, and potentially transition to long-term immigration routes like the Skilled Worker Visa, supporting the UK’s goal of attracting global talent.