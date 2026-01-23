GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate - 23 Jan. 2026

London/Islamabad – January 23, 2026 – The UK Pound (GBP) held firm today at approximately 377.80 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) (mid-market rate), displaying resilience in mid-January trading as global sentiment remains balanced and Pakistan’s rupee gains support from steady reserves and softer commodity costs.

The UK Pound has stayed largely stable in the 376-378 PKR zone so far in 2026, with today’s figure at 377.80 PKR marking a slight uptick from earlier sessions, providing dependable value for participants in the important UK-Pakistan economic exchange.

Why the UK Pound Stays Solid

Several factors are helping the UK Pound maintain its position:

– The Bank of England’s benchmark rate at 3.75% after the December reduction, with expectations of measured cuts ahead as UK inflation softens and growth estimates remain around 1-1.4% for the year.

– Pakistan’s reserves staying robust near $15-16 billion, backed by continued IMF assistance through EFF and RSF initiatives, bolstering PKR even with oil prices in the $57-60 per barrel area.

– Cautious global market flows and reduced volatility in early-year sessions, allowing sterling to hold steady.

– Ongoing influence from the interest rate spread guiding capital movements.

Real-World Impact of a Reliable UK Pound

For the UK’s 1.5 million Pakistani-origin population, sending more than £3 billion home yearly, today’s UK Pound level delivers excellent conversion strength—£1,000 yields strong Pakistani Rupee amounts close to recent norms, easing support for schooling, medical care, and family expenses amid Pakistan’s declining inflation.

Pakistani exporters in textiles, crops, and industrial items keep consistent pricing for the UK market within the £3.5 billion+ bilateral trade volume, sustaining demand. Pakistani importers buying UK equipment, medicines, and tech enjoy predictable expenses, promoting sector advancement.

UK visitors discovering Pakistan’s rich heritage—from Lahore’s monuments to the serene northern landscapes—experience consistent purchasing power, letting a £700 budget cover meaningful cultural, food, and exploration activities.

Experts foresee the UK Pound moving in a 376-380 PKR range over the next weeks, influenced by forthcoming UK economic figures or changes in worldwide mood. Positive data could drive gains, while external developments might introduce minor softness.