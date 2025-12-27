GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate – 27 Dec. 2025

London/Islamabad – December 27, 2025 – The UK Pound climbed today to 378.00 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), capping a strong end-of-year push amid post-BoE rate cut optimism and Pakistan’s bolstered reserves from recent IMF support.

The UK Pound hovered around 375 PKR earlier in December, touching highs near 378 PKR in late sessions before today’s firm level at 378.00 PKR, delivering a notable monthly advance of over 3 PKR and cheering remitters across the vital UK-Pakistan remittance channel.

Why the UK Pound is Rallying

Contributing factors to the UK Pound‘s upward drive include:

– The Bank of England’s recent cut to 3.75% on December 18, reflecting cooling November inflation at 3.2%—its lowest in eight months—while maintaining a cautious outlook on further easing amid subdued growth.

– Pakistan’s foreign reserves surging past $21 billion following a $1.2 billion IMF disbursement under EFF and RSF programs, enhancing PKR stability even as global oil prices dip toward $57 per barrel.

– UK labour market holding steady despite softer GDP forecasts around 1.1-1.5% for 2026, with the interest rate gap continuing to shape capital movements.

– Holiday-season market flows and reduced geopolitical premiums supporting sterling in thin trading.

Real-World Impact of a Rising UK Pound

For Britain’s 1.5 million Pakistani-origin residents remitting £3 billion-plus yearly, the elevated **UK Pound** enhances transfers—£1,000 today converts to several thousand more PKR than mid-month lows, bolstering support for education, healthcare, and investments as Pakistan’s inflation eases toward 6%.

Pakistani exporters of textiles, sports goods, and agriculture may face modestly higher pricing in the UK amid £3.5 billion bilateral trade, though demand resilience persists. Importers in Pakistan sourcing UK machinery, pharmaceuticals, and tech enjoy better affordability, aiding infrastructure and consumer markets.

UK travellers heading to Pakistan’s scenic spots—from Badshahi Mosque in Lahore to Fairy Meadows in the north—find their UK Pound stretching further, enriching experiences in hospitality and sightseeing with a £700 budget yielding extra local value.

Strategists expect the UK Pound to trade in a 376-380 Pakistani Rupee range into early 2026, with potential for extension if UK data stabilises or BoE holds a steady course. Risks include global events or SBP adjustments.