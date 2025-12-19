GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec 19, 2025

London/Islamabad – December 19, 2025 – The UK Pound traded at 375.01 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today, maintaining near-recent highs in a calm session following the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision, as Pakistan’s economy continues to benefit from IMF-backed reforms.

The UK Pound began the week around 373 PKR in early December, reaching peaks near 376.67 PKR mid-month before settling. It hovered close to 374-375 PKR in recent days, with today’s rate at 375.01 PKR showing minimal weekly fluctuation but a modest gain of roughly 1-2 PKR from earlier lows, supporting confidence in the robust UK-Pakistan financial links.

Several elements underpin the UK Pound’s performance lately:

– The Bank of England’s decision yesterday to lower rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%, responding to November inflation cooling to 3.2%—the lowest in eight months—while signaling cautious future moves amid subdued growth.

– Pakistan’s reserves reinforced by a $1.2 billion IMF tranche earlier this month under EFF and RSF facilities, aiding PKR firmness despite lower global oil prices around $56-60 per barrel.

– UK wage resilience balancing softer GDP signals near 1.1-1.5% projected for 2026, with the ongoing yield spread impacting investor flows.

– End-of-year positioning in markets supporting sterling amid tempered easing expectations.

For the 1.5 million Pakistani community in Britain, sending over £3 billion home each year, the steady UK Pound preserves strong conversion power—£1,000 today secures comparable PKR to recent peaks, helping cover essentials like schooling and medical costs as Pakistan’s inflation moderates.

Pakistani exporters dealing in textiles, farm products, and goods face steady pricing in the UK within £3.5 billion-plus trade flows, maintaining balanced competitiveness. Importers from Pakistan acquiring UK tech, drugs, and machinery see consistent affordability, bolstering development.

UK travelers venturing to Pakistan’s landmarks—from Multan’s shrines to Skardu’s peaks—get reliable value, allowing a £700 budget to cover ample local adventures in culture and cuisine.

Outlook for the UK Pound vs Pakistani Rupee

Forecasters anticipate the UK Pound staying within 374-378 PKR heading into 2026, with room for gains should UK indicators hold firm or BoE adopt a balanced approach. Potential pressures could stem from worldwide events or SBP fine-tuning.

For timely UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee updates and cost-effective sending options, trusted services like Wise, XE, or focused UK-Pakistan channels stand out.

Post the BoE’s move, the UK Pound holds investor interest—upcoming data may guide the pair’s direction in this steady market.