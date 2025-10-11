UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 11, 2025

London/Pakistan – October 11, 2025 – The UK Pound (GBP) weakened to 375.26 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, continuing a downward trend amid UK economic pressures and cautious Bank of England signals. For businesses, expatriates, and travelers tracking the GBP to PKR exchange rate, this drop highlights a volatile week in currency markets.

The UK Pound started the week at 380.05 PKR on October 5, peaking at 380.78 PKR on October 7 before sliding steadily to 378.70 PKR on October 8, 376.95 PKR on October 9, and 376.92 PKR on October 10. Today’s close at 375.26 PKR marks a 1.26% weekly decline, shedding over 5.5 PKR in value.

This depreciation impacts UK-Pakistan economic ties, valued at over £3 billion annually. A weaker Pound makes Pakistani exports like textiles and rice more competitive in the UK, potentially boosting shipments by 2-3%. However, UK imports such as machinery become costlier for Pakistan, straining trade balances. For the UK’s 1.2 million-strong Pakistani diaspora, sending £1,000 today yields 5,500 fewer PKR than last Sunday, hitting household budgets amid Pakistan’s 12% inflation. UK travelers to Pakistan also face higher local costs, with a £500 budget buying 1.3% less in PKR.

Key drivers of the GBP/PKR rate include interest rate gaps, with the Bank of England holding at 5% while Pakistan’s 20% rate attracts carry-trade flows. Weak UK GDP forecasts (1.1% for 2025) and rising unemployment pressure the Pound, while Pakistan’s $10.2 billion reserves bolster PKR confidence. Global risk sentiment and oil prices at $82/barrel further support the PKR. Technical indicators suggest oversold conditions, with a potential rebound if UK data improves.

What Drives UK Pound/Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate?

Exchange rates like GBP/PKR are not random; they hinge on a blend of macroeconomic fundamentals and market sentiment. Here’s a breakdown of key valuation drivers at play this week: