UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 11, 2025
Oct 11, 2025
London/Pakistan – October 11, 2025 – The UK Pound (GBP) weakened to 375.26 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, continuing a downward trend amid UK economic pressures and cautious Bank of England signals. For businesses, expatriates, and travelers tracking the GBP to PKR exchange rate, this drop highlights a volatile week in currency markets.
The UK Pound started the week at 380.05 PKR on October 5, peaking at 380.78 PKR on October 7 before sliding steadily to 378.70 PKR on October 8, 376.95 PKR on October 9, and 376.92 PKR on October 10. Today’s close at 375.26 PKR marks a 1.26% weekly decline, shedding over 5.5 PKR in value.
This depreciation impacts UK-Pakistan economic ties, valued at over £3 billion annually. A weaker Pound makes Pakistani exports like textiles and rice more competitive in the UK, potentially boosting shipments by 2-3%. However, UK imports such as machinery become costlier for Pakistan, straining trade balances. For the UK’s 1.2 million-strong Pakistani diaspora, sending £1,000 today yields 5,500 fewer PKR than last Sunday, hitting household budgets amid Pakistan’s 12% inflation. UK travelers to Pakistan also face higher local costs, with a £500 budget buying 1.3% less in PKR.
Key drivers of the GBP/PKR rate include interest rate gaps, with the Bank of England holding at 5% while Pakistan’s 20% rate attracts carry-trade flows. Weak UK GDP forecasts (1.1% for 2025) and rising unemployment pressure the Pound, while Pakistan’s $10.2 billion reserves bolster PKR confidence. Global risk sentiment and oil prices at $82/barrel further support the PKR. Technical indicators suggest oversold conditions, with a potential rebound if UK data improves.
What Drives UK Pound/Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate?
Exchange rates like GBP/PKR are not random; they hinge on a blend of macroeconomic fundamentals and market sentiment. Here’s a breakdown of key valuation drivers at play this week:
- Interest Rate Differentials: The BoE’s reluctance to cut rates aggressively (holding at 5% amid 2.2% UK inflation) contrasts with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) tighter policy at 20% to combat 11.8% inflation. This yield gap favors the PKR, attracting carry-trade flows.
- Economic Indicators: Weak UK GDP growth forecasts (revised down to 1.1% for 2025) and rising unemployment signals have pressured the Pound. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign reserves climbed to $10.2 billion, bolstering PKR confidence despite fiscal strains.
- Global Risk Appetite: Geopolitical tensions, including US fiscal debates, have driven safe-haven flows away from the GBP toward stable emerging currencies. Oil price volatility—crude at $82/barrel—further supports PKR as an import-dependent economy hedges against energy costs.
- Technical Factors: The pair breached key support at 377 PKR, triggering algorithmic selling. RSI indicators suggest oversold conditions, hinting at a potential rebound if UK data improves next week.